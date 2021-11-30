Major traffic accident involving two heavy goods vehicles in Valencia

A major traffic accident occurred early this morning involving two heavy goods vehicles in Valencia.

The traffic accident in Valencia happened on the A-7 motorway as it passes through Silla. The driver of a heavy goods vehicle was experiencing technical difficulties with his lorry, so he pulled over onto the hard shoulder. Not long later, he was shunted from behind by another heavy goods vehicle causing a major traffic accident in Valencia.

The major traffic accident in Valencia saw the driver of the first lorry suffer minor injuries even though his vehicle ended up lying on its side on the motorway. The second heavy goods vehicle which made the rear impact crashed through the barriers and found itself at the bottom of a small slope. Miraculously, the driver was not seriously injured either.

The accident occurred at seven o’clock in the morning when the CICU received a call about a traffic accident involving several vehicles on the AP-7, at km 528, in the municipality of Silla.

Medical asssitance

An ambulance from SAMU and Basic Life Support was sent to the scene. As well as the Guardia Civil. The medical services assisted a 39-year-old man with polytrauma and he was evacuated to La Fe hospital in Valencia in the SAMU ambulance.

Another man, aged 24, was also injured, in this case with whiplash, and was taken to the Doctor Peset hospital in Valencia in a basic life support ambulance, according to CICU sources.

