Liverpool and Arsenal legend Ray Kennedy dead aged 70

British football lost another legend today, Tuesday, November 30, as Ray Kennedy passed away aged 70. He had been battling Parkinson’s disease for several years. Kennedy reached legendary status at Anfield after signing for Liverpool from Arsenal in 1974.

He went on to spend eight very successful seasons at the club, making 393 appearances in the red shirt, while also turning out 17 times for England. Kennedy was a part of the mighty Liverpool team that won five First Division titles, the European Cup three times, a European Super Cup, and one UEFA Cup.

Kennedy had already smelled success during five seasons at Highbury, being part of the Arsenal side that won the League and FA Cup double in 1971. He had the proud moment of scoring the winner the night won the league at White Hart Lane. An Inter-Cities Cup winners medal also came his way in 1970 with the Gunners. In his time in North London, he made 158 appearances, notching 53 goals.

Originally signed under Bill Shankly, Kennedy arrived at Anfield on the exact same day that the iconic Liverpool manager announced his retirement. Joining the Reds as a forward, new manager Bob Paisley decided to play him in midfield, which started a whole new role for him.

In 1982 the midfielder left Anfield for Swansea City, with other spells at Hartlepool, and also moving to Cyprus where he starred for Pezoporikos. Shortly after this, in November 1986, he was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

John Aldridge, the former Liverpool striker, led the tributes to Ray Kennedy on Twitter, posting, “Yet Another Magnificent Ex LFC star has passed away folks, Ray Kennedy, what a player and lovely bloke, who suffered so much with Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. He will definitely never walk alone. Rip Ray. ynwa”.

