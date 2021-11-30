It’s Christmas, be charitable this year! It is fashionable to give. In fact, it has been fashionable for the last few years. Let’s face it, everybody loves giving and receiving gifts

Although in our post-pandemic world, we have had our eyes opened to what Christmas is all about. It’s about being charitable. It’s about helping those closer to home, those in need. We realise that as a society we have so many shortcomings that it is important to help and share.

There are a lot of adverts on the television asking you to be charitable and to donate. But they have the backing of the UN. Larger charities and foundations closer to home also have the financial backing in the form of grants from the EU. This does not mean you should not be charitable towards those. But, perhaps this Christmas, do something different. Be charitable to the smaller organisations who do not have the backing of the EU, UN or are lucky enough to get corporate sponsorship.

Get out there and be charitable within your own neighbourhood. Pop into the local dog’s rescue shop and buy something. Offer to volunteer your time or your knowledge to a local trust or foundation. Being charitable like this is the best form of giving. You are giving something more valuable than a gift. You are giving you! If you aren’t able to give your skills, your time or your knowledge, then be charitable in a different way. Give a gift to your family this Christmas as you would normally do, but buy from your local Alzheimer’s foundation or a company set up by a local mental health organization like the Querer foundation. They sell 100% solidarity products made in Spain with all profits going to intellectual disability, mental neurological illnesses. Another example of a solidarity foundation is the Juegatarapia foundation which helps build gardens in hospitals for the use of children with cancer.

There are so many ways a person can be charitable and it doesn’t have to include you signing up for monthly payments.

Go on! What are you waiting for? There are so many ways you can help somebody in need this Christmas even if you still want to do it and give a gift to your friends or family.

