Huge queues at Heathrow due to return on strict Covid travel rules

Passengers arriving at London’s Heathrow airport are being met with huge queues as strict Covid travel rules return.

As of 4am today, November 30, PCR tests and self-isolation are returning for anyone landing in the UK, regardless of vaccination status.

New travel restrictions have been put in place in an attempt to slow down the spread of the new Omicron Covid variant, which has already been found in the UK and countries around the world.

PCR tests are once again a feature of international travel and anyone arriving in the UK will now have to take a test two days after landing and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Huge queues were seen at Heathrow airport this morning, with those arriving probably not aware that they would have to isolate for 72 hours when they left for their trips.

Boris Johnson said on the new measures: “The measures taking effect today are proportionate and responsible, and will buy us time in the face of this new variant.”

“Based on everything we know, our vaccines and boosters remain our best line of defence, so it is more important than ever that people come forward when eligible to get boosted.”

“Not only will today’s steps help us slow down the variant’s spread, but they will help us protect each other and the gains we have all worked so hard for.”