Huércal-Overa Town Council launches a new edition of the Study Habits and Techniques Workshop.

THE Huércal-Overa Town Council, through the Department of Social Welfare, has launched a new edition of the “Study Habits and Techniques” training workshop, which is being held this year at the Mónica Sánchez Social Services Centre.

The workshop is part of the “Cities Against Drug Addiction” prevention program which includes a variety of different activities.

The councillor for Social Welfare, María José Viudez, who was accompanied by students at the start of the workshop, stressed that “through this initiative, we will provide children and adolescents with educational tools and greater autonomy in their learning”.

“The tools they will learn will be of great use to them as they face their academic years, improving their performance and preparing them for the future,” she said.

The workshop is aimed at primary school students in the 4th and 5th grades.

4th-grade students have already begun the workshop and will complete a total of 5 sessions of approximately 1.5 hours, once a week. The topics to be dealt with consist of study habits and study techniques.

5th-grade students will then begin their sessions on January 13, 20 and 27.

The activity is free of charge and registration is open on the Town Hall website www.huercal-overa.es.

