Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Brit actress and US soap star among alleged victims, jury hears.

The court has heard how Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged victims include a Brit actress and a US soap star.

Maxwell is facing a jury over multiple counts of sex trafficking and abuse. It is alleged that she was a “madam” for Jeffrey Epstein. The prosecution claimed that she delivered young girls to Epstein. The defence though says that she was a scapegoat.

On Monday, November 29 the court heard how the anonymous victims include a Brit actress and a US soap star.

According to the prosecution, Maxwell is a “dangerous predator.” Prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told the court: “The defendant helped Epstein find those girls, she helped him recruit those girls for so-called massages.

“She preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them and served them up to be sexually abused.

“Make no mistake – she knew exactly what Epstein was going to do to those children when she sent them inside those massage rooms.

“But was happening in those massage rooms was not massage. Those girls were not professional masseuses. They were kids being sexually exploited and abused.”

“She was involved in every detail of Epstein’s life. During the ten years, they committed these crimes together. She was the lady of the house.”

Bobbi Sternheim Maxwell’s lawyer stated: “ever since Eve, women have been blamed for the evil deeds of men”.

She went on to add “Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein or any of the other men, moguls and media giants who abuse women.”

It is expected that the defence will attack the alleged victims. Sternheim commented: “The government is trying to stitch together four different story,”

“But the only common denominator is they got big payouts. These are paper cut-outs. The charges are not supported.”

