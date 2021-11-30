Frozen lake video mishap claims YouTuber’s life. The accident happened while the YouTuber was filming one of his videos.

Tor Eckhoff also known as ‘Apetor’ from Norway died on Friday, November 26. He had been filming a video when he suffered an accident at the Jakobs dam outside Kongsberg in Norway.

According to witness reports the man fell into the frozen lake when he was filming for his YouTube channel.

Eyewitnesses report hearing the YouTuber’s screams. The emergency services were quickly alerted and medics sped to the lake. Rescuers were able to pull the YouTuber out of the frozen lake while he was still alive. He was rushed to the hospital but later died due to the accident.

Eckhoff’s YouTube channel had over 1 million subscribers. The video blogger also had nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram. The last video that Tor posted was titled “I am Not Dead, I am 57 Today”.

Tor was known by many for his extreme content including ice swimming in freezing water and ice skating.

