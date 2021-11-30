French fugitive arrested at Malaga airport

French fugitive arrested at Malaga airport. image: policia nacional

In a statement from the force, it has been revealed that National Police officers carried out the arrest on Thursday, November 18, of a 34-year-old man at Malaga airport. The detainee was reportedly the subject of a valid European Detention and Surrender Order (OEDE), issued by the French authorities, in relation to a crime of drug traffic.

According to the European order, the fugitive was allegedly one of the main heads of a criminal organisation that was dedicated to the supply of drugs in a central district of Paris. He was identified by National Police officers on duty at the airport earlier this month as he was about to board a flight to Casablanca in Morocco.

As pointed out by the National Police in their statement, the maximum penalty that the Paris Court could impose on the wanted man for the crime he is charged with is 10 years. The detainee was subsequently placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No4 of the National Court, as reported by malagahoy.es.

