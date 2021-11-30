Four people including two minors found dead in fire in Barcelona

Four people, including two minors, were found dead in a fire that broke out early on Tuesday morning, 30 November, in a shop in Plaza Tetuan in Barcelona.

The fire started at around 6:00 am. According to Angel Lopez, the head of the Fire brigade responsible for the zone, also head of the operation. The premises where the fire broke out was an old bank office. Apparantly, the bank was not affected by the fire.

López explained that “a neighbour saw flames coming out of a shop on the ground floor”. By the time firefighter arrived on the scene, the fire was fully developed. Whilst the firefighters were tackling the blaze, they found 4 people confined to a basement. They had were unconscious due to smoke inhalation at the time were were localized.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



CPR was carried out on all four people including two minors in the fire in Barcelona, but unfortunately, it was too late, the victims had already died. The two minors were aged 3 and the other was a baby.

At 8.30 a.m. the fire was completely extinguished. “The scientists are currently working to find out the causes and there is no hypothesis. It is not known if the victims were family. No clear evidence has been found to put forward a hypothesis. The place where the fire broke out was an old bank office,” added the head of the head of operations.

Through social networks, Barcelona firefighters mourned the death of the four found dead in the fire in Barcelona.

According to the headline ‘El Nacional.cat’ the flames occurred in a local occupied at number 20 of the Plaza Tetuan. It is very close to the Conselleria d’Interior. The councillor Joan Ignasi Elena is already at the scene.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.