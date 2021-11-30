Endurance event returns to Motril. The challenging ‘Subida al Alto del Conjuro’ is back.

The event is a great way for people to test their endurance and enjoy some stunning views.

The great sporting event of the Pazito a Pazito club will kick off on Sunday, December 12 at 10am. The event will start from the Plaza de la Coronación in Motril at 10am. Participants will follow a 17-kilometre route through three municipalities.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Perseverance and above all the endurance of the athletes are the keys that will lead them to the summit of the Alto del Conjuro. The summit is more than 700 metres above sea level.

The event is tough but fun and attracts quite a few nationally ranked athletes. The event was put on hold in 2020 but it has now returned.

The Councillor for Sports of Motril Town Council, Daniel Ortega, commented: “the exciting challenge of Pazito a Pazito is a personal challenge for those who decide to take it on, due to the difficulty and the marked change in altitude”.

The sports councillor thanked the Motril club: “which not only motivates its members, but also serves as an inspiration for hundreds of athletes and runners from Motril”.

The Motril Town Hall has given its full support to a race “which we feel extraordinarily satisfied with” said Ortega.

The route is mainly within geographical boundaries of Motril, but enters the territory of two other municipalities: Gualchos-Castell de Ferro and Lújar.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.