Cudeca success: €90,000 raised for new children´s cancer centre

A FUNDRAISER aiming to turn Cudeca founder Joan Hunt´s former home into Spain´s first children´s palliative care centre has raised nearly €90,000.

Taking place on November 26 to 28, the One in a Million campaign launched in Joan´s honour was organised by Cudeca and TRE radio to create the centre and will now continue until the end of January to raise even more funds.

TRE Chairman Martin Nathan told the Euro Weekly News: “TRE is delighted at the magnificent response from listeners to its Joan Hunt- One in a Million campaign to fund a comprehensive paediatric palliative care progarmme for the Malaga province.

“Following the weekend, the total including matched donations from sponsors was approaching €90,000 with further sums expected.

“Once again the expatriate communities have shown their amazing generosity for an important cause. This is the beginning not the end of the campaign and Cudeca will now continue its fundraising with the Spanish community until the end of Janaury.”

The Children in Need-style flash fundraiser saw the community on the Costa del Sol pull together to hold fundraising events and donate on the charity´s website.

To reach their ambitious target, Cudeca and TRE also enlisted the help of business sponsors, who have generously agreed to double the donations received from the public.

The funds will be used to create the first ever hospice palliative care unit for children and teenagers in Spain.

In addition to providing an in-patient facility, the money raised will support the organisation and training of a team of professionals to provide home care, day-care and in-patient care for children and teenagers suffering from the life-limiting conditions.

