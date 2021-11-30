Cash In The Attic returns after 10 years

After a break of almost ten years, the old favourite, ‘Cash In The Attic’, is returning to television screens in 2022, with a new home on Channel 5. Jules Hudson, its former host, is back as well, with a new presenting partner in the shape of the loveable football pundit, Chris Kamara.

The original show ran on BBC from 2002 through to 2012 before being shelved. “The series was a firm favourite the first time around, and I’m sure its return will be welcomed once again”, commented an excited 51-year-old Jules Hudson. He said he was looking forward to once again helping people make their dreams come true when they bring their hidden household valuables onto the programme.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I’m looking forward to helping people turn their old stuff into some unbelievable cash”, expressed an always excited Chris Kamara. The 63-year-old former footballer has made a name for himself as a football pundit on the telly, and will be turning his hand to a new role with this reboot.

Despite changing channels, and bringing a new host into the mix, fans of the show will be pleased to hear that the producers have kept the same format, always on the lookout for that next hidden gem that will be worth a fortune to somebody.

“Of course, Kammy brings his own charm to proceedings, but fans of the original show will find lots that they recognise in the new version”, a source told The Sun. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it, so the reboot has simply been refreshed. In the 10 years the show has been off-air a lot has changed in the antique world”.

During its original run on BBC 1, Cash In The Attic racked up an impressive 586 episodes spread out over 18 seasons. Another popular feature was its inclusion of guest presenters, with appearances from names such as Angela Rippon, Aled Jones, Ben Fogle, Gloria Hunniford, Angus Purden, Lorne Spicer, Alaistair Appleton, and Jennie Bond, as reported by metro.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.