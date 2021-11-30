Brutal assault leaves beggar in critical condition in Malaga. The homeless man was found covered in blood.

Officers from the National Police are investigating the brutal assault of a homeless man in the Picasso Gardens in Malaga. The man has been rushed to hospital and is said to be in a critical condition after suffering a head trauma.

Reportedly the beggar is a Bulgarian national and the man is thought to be around 60 years old. He was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning, November 30. He was taken to the Carlos Haya Hospital after suffering from a severe blow to his head, according to police sources.

According to sources at the hospital, the victim will need to undergo surgery. The victim is said to be in a critical condition and after undergoing surgery he will need to spend time in the intensive care unit.

The investigation has been taken over by the Homicide Group of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga. The scene of the crime has been cordoned off and the Scientific Police and the Homicide Group have been investigating the area. Forensic evidence such as fingerprints was being collected.

The initial investigation has revealed that the homeless man had been either lying or sitting on a bench in the garden. Officers discovered the injured homeless man along with his belongings and a cardboard box. When the police officers found the man he was covered in blood and severely injured.

Officers are hoping to determine if the man was attacked while he was lying down. At one end of the bench, a large pool of blood was discovered.

