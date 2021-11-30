Brits turned away after scrambling to book booster jabs

Brits turned away after scrambling to book coronavirus booster jabs.

Many Brits hoping to book their booster jabs have been hit with virtual queues on the NHS website. People have been waiting in the thousands and some have been turned away when they made it to the front of the queue despite believing they were eligible.

The UK government has announced that booster jabs will be rolled out to over 18’s. The move was recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. The committee also decided that booster shots can be given three months after a person has had their second jab.

Thousands of people tried to register for a booster shot using the NHS website. Many people found that the website had not been updated yet with the latest guidance when they finally made it to the front of the queue.

One person hoping to get their booster took to Twitter and said: “They told me I could book my booster but when I tried it said I was 2996th on the queue and when I got to the front they said, no sorry, not eligible.”

A Department of Health spokesperson commented on booster vaccinations and said: “The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) previously advised that those aged over 40 years and those at higher risk from coronavirus (COVID-19) should be offered a booster.

“This new JCVI advice means those aged 18 to 39 will also be eligible for a booster when the NHS calls them forward.

“The booster will be offered in order of descending age groups, with priority given to the vaccination of older adults and those in a COVID-19 at-risk group.

“In response to the changing risk posed by the Omicron variant, the booster will now be given no sooner than 3 months after the primary course.

“In addition, a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (30 microgram) for young people aged 12 to 15 years is advised no sooner than 12 weeks after the first dose.

“The overall intention of the measures advised above is to accelerate the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines and raise levels of protection across the population.”

