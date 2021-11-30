Brit gran with Egyptian toyboy lover says ‘love conquers all.’

Iris Jones, 82 returned to ITV’s This Morning. Circumstances have changed dramatically since she was on the show last time and her toyboy lover Mohamed Ibriham is now in the UK. Due to visa issues, Mohamed was not able to join her last time but the issues have been resolved and the pair are delighted.

Mohamed, 36 joined wife Iris for the live interview. Visa issues had kept the pair apart before November. They made the most of technology though and spent plenty of time talking on the phone. Iris spoke about being kept apart from Mohamed during lockdown.

She commented: “No, no, living day to day. Living on a knife edge, really, you know. Just talking, messaging morning, noon and night, that got boring. I thought, ‘When is he going to come over?’.”

Iris was delighted when she got the news that Mohamed could join her in the UK. She revealed: “[I was] in Tesco, doing my shopping, in the fruit and veg aisle. Tears just poured down, I couldn’t stop crying. One of the assistants said, ‘are you alright?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I’m just very, very happy’.”

Mohamed made a scene when he found out the great news about his Visa status. He commented: “I am feeling in the sky. ‘Iris!’ I was screaming in the street in Cairo. Some people think I’m mad, crazy. My wife, we’ll be together at last!”

The couple has faced pressure over their relationship. Some people have queried Mohamed’s motive wanted to be with Iris.

Mohamed stated: “I can’t explain. We have very high pressure. I can’t explain. Some people attack us. Why?

“I am working… I have business administration. I’m not with Iris because I need something…. I am a rich man, I have a bungalow in Cairo.”

Iris is still totally in love. She said: “Love conquers all. We’re going through problems now because Mohamed is adjusting to life in the west and I’m adjusting to having a man around the place.

“He is very, very tidy now, he hasn’t dropped anything on the floor, he asks if I want a cup of tea.”

