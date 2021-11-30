Breaking: Spain’s Supreme Court gives green light to ‘Covid Passport’ in the Basque Country

The measure will restrict access to certain nightlife venues and restaurants in the region for those who are unvaccinated.

SPAIN’S Supreme Court has announced today (November 30) its decision to uphold the use of the Covid passport in the Basque Country. The news comes after the High Court of Justice of the Basque Country initially rejected the request to implement it in the community on November 22.

Today’s ruling means that it will now be mandatory to be vaccinated to enter restaurants with a capacity of more than 50 diners. The same applies to discos, dance halls, party rooms with shows, music bars, and karaoke. It will also be enforced in some cases in hospitals and nursing homes.

The green light means the Basque Country will join Galicia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and the Valencian Community who have all endorsed the Covid passport.

The decision from the Supreme Court follows the criteria laid out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office which allowed the Covid passport to be implemented in Galicia in September. At the time, the measure was stated as being “suitable, necessary and proportionate” to the situation of incidence due to coronavirus.

The Supreme Court ruled that there were no legal reasons that advise against implementing the Covid passport in the Basque Country.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, the accumulated incidence in the Basque Country this Monday (November 29) stood at 446.16 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, a figure that therefore the court considers to be of “high risk of contagion”.

