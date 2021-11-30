Breaking: Austria plans to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory.

Austria’s Health Minister said that the country is currently in “a very difficult phase as far as the pandemic is concerned” and believes that the vaccines, which he described as “probably the best-studied medicine worldwide” are the “only way out.”

He also stated that “the vaccination works, the vaccination is safe.”

Mückstein said that the vaccines are the “only way the country can get closer to avoiding a fifth and sixth wave [of the virus] or further lockdowns.”

Edtstadler said that further talks would be held and that she would remain in constant dialogue with the experts: “We did not want this, we did not want compulsory vaccination, but the situation is dramatic when we look at the intensive care units.”

However, she did stress the importance of creating the legal prerequisites “to ensure that compulsory vaccination is upheld”.

“Vaccination is the only exit from the pandemic,” she said.

Interestingly, the European Court of Human Rights has also ruled that interference with fundamental rights is justified in this case, according to Austrian newspaper, Krone.

