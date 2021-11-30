Breaking: Austria plans to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory

Matthew Roscoe
“There is no alternative to the compulsory vaccination” of the general population in Austria, confirm government officials.

AUSTRIA’S Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein and Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler confirmed today (November 30) that the country is planning to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory – a measure which could come into effect as early as February 1.

Before that date, a first draft of the proposal is set to be presented on December 6 and will then undergo a four-week review process.

Speaking at today’s government press conference, Mückstein urged people in Austria not to wait until the law comes into force, but to get their vaccine as soon as possible. Edtstadler also said that this was indeed an “encroachment on fundamental rights”, but that this was itself judged by the ECJ (Court of Justice of the European Union) and, given the situation, justified.

