Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia crowned

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia Maria tower has been crowned with a stunning star. Visitors will have to wait though for the lights to be turned on.

The Barcelona skyline has changed after the Sagrada Familia’s Maria tower was crowned with a stunning star. The star is made of glass and steel and comes in the shape of a dodecahedron. The star is 7.5 metres in diameter and weighs in at a staggering 5.5 tons. Putting the star in place took some doing by engineers. The pinnacle now comes in at 138 metres high. This makes it the tallest tower at the Sagrada Familia basilica.

The star was placed on top of the tower on Monday morning, November 29. The day started off bright but engineers had to wait until the winds died down to ensure it was safe to place the star.

A crane located next to the corner of Provença and Marina streets was used to hoist the star into place.

The star along with the entire Maria tower is set to be illuminated from the day of the Immaculate Conception, December 8. Along with the star 800 windows in the tower will be illuminated every night.

Over 100 people gathered in the streets to watch as the star was carefully put in place. The star’s placement was greeted by a round of applause from all those gathered to watch.

