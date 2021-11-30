Barbados parts way with Queen to become world’s newest republic

Barbados parts way with Queen after nearly 400 years to become the world’s newest republic.

The British monarchy has reigned over Barbados in the Caribbean for 396 years. At midnight on Monday, this reign ended and Barbados became the world’s newest republic.

The Royal Standard flag which represents the Queen was lowered at midnight. Barbados was declared a republic by Carol Roberts-Reifer the chief executive officer of the National Cultural Foundation.

Many people gathered to watch the ceremony and applause could be heard as the Chief Justice swore in Dame Sandra Mason as president. The national anthem was played and a 21-gun salute was fired to mark the occasion. Renowned singer Rhianna was declared a national hero at the ceremony.

Mason gave her first speech as president and commented: “Republic Barbados has set sail on her maiden voyage.” She went on to highlight that Barbados will have to navigate a “complex, fractured and turbulent world.”

She added: “Our country must dream big dreams and fight to realise them.”

Prince Charles attended the ceremony and said: “The creation of this republic offers a new beginning,”

“From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history, people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude.”

