Andalucians aged 60 to 64 can now get their third vaccine

The Andalucian Health Service has opened up vaccinations for those aged 60 to 64.

The Andalucian Health Service (SAS) has opened the agendas for self-appointment for the third dose of Covid vaccinations (Pfizer or Moderna) to people between 60 and 64 years old.

This third dose will be inoculated as long as six months have elapsed since the second dose of messenger RNA or three months since the second dose of AstraZeneca.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine may be administered regardless of the previously received vaccine.

People from 60 to 64 years old can request an appointment for the administration of this third dose through the usual channels – the SAS website through ClicSalud +, the mobile app, the Salud Responde telephone number (955 54 50 60) and also at your health centre, preferably by phone.

The administration of the third dose to health personnel continues, which is being carried out in their places of work. The third dose of the vaccination is being planned for the personnel of social health centres and professionals of private health centres.

Currently, the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) has already administered 1,054,724 booster doses.