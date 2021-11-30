American football star Otis Anderson Jr allegedly shot and killed by his father.

The mother of the former UCF and LA Rams RB was reportedly shot in the incident and remains in critical condition.

FORMER UCF Knights football player and Los Angeles Rams RB, Otis Anderson Jr, has allegedly been shot and killed by his father. Anderson Jr was only 23.

His mother Denise was also both shot in their Jacksonville, Florida home. Anderson’s father, Otis Lee Anderson Sr, was arrested at 6:20 am this morning (November 30). He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

According to Channel 4 News in Jacksonville, a man and woman were shot in Jacksonville, Florida around 9.30 pm. Investigators said it began as a domestic incident.

Otis Anderson Jr. spent the offseason with the Los Angeles Rams after spending four seasons with the UCF Knights, but was cut September 20 after being signed following the NFL draft. Anderson ran for 2,182 yards, caught for 1,025 and scored 26 touchdowns for the University of Central Florida side.

Former teammates Dillon Gabriel, Marlon Williams, Tay Gowan and Jordan Johnson tweeted out thoughts and tributes regarding Otis and the shooting.

RIP JUICE! Love you 2! ❤️ — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) November 30, 2021

Nooooooooo!!!!! What happened!!!!!!!!! This not real …😭 R.I.P Otis Aka Goatis!! UCF forever!! My Running back 4Life — Tay Gowan (@focused_4) November 30, 2021

A UCF Knights fanpage wrote: “Apparently former UCF & LA Rams RB Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by his father last night and his mother was shot and wounded and currently in critical condition, this is absolutely heartbreaking and horrific news to wake up to.”

Apparently former UCF & LA Rams RB Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by his father last night and his mother was shot and wounded and currently in critical condition, this is absolutely heartbreaking and horrific news to wake up to #UCFamily #RIPGumby 😞🙏 pic.twitter.com/VhfyPvC7kE — CFBKnights (@CFBKnights) November 30, 2021

