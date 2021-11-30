Alleged sexual assault of a woman in Malaga airport toilets



Malaga Prosecutor’s Office is calling for a sentence of six years in prison for a man accused of a crime of alleged sexual assault. The incident occurred in August 2020, when the defendant allegedly forced a woman into the toilets at Malaga airport and sexually abused her.

This event took place at around 4pm, after the couple had met while both waiting to catch flights. The man was reportedly flying to Italy, while the woman was waiting for a different flight, and they struck up a conversation over a drink.

According to the prosecutor’s indictment, when the woman informed him she needed to go to the toilet, the man offered to accompany her. They headed for the nearest toilet block but upon arrival, the ladies toilet was out of action because the cleaning lady was in there. The defendant reportedly suggested she could use the men’s toilet instead.

At first, she refused, but the man allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm and pulled her into the men’s toilet block, covering her mouth and asking her for a kiss. She “repeatedly” told him no and asked him to stop. This is when he allegedly pulled the woman’s pants down and abused her. She managed to break free even though he reportedly put his hand on the door to try to prevent her from leaving.

The Public Ministry insists that these facts constitute an alleged crime of sexual abuse, and is requesting a sentence of six years in prison for the defendant, in addition to another six years of probation. It is also requested that the defendant undergoes a course of sex education, and that he pays a sum of €3,000 in compensation to the woman, as reported by diariosur.es.

