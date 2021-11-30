Alicante cyclist shot by mistaken hunter

Alicante cyclist shot by a mistaken hunter.

The cyclist was shot by a hunter and received wounds to his lower back, arms and hands. The cyclist was heading through the urban forest park of Mount Orgegia, in Alicante when he was mistaken for a rabbit by the Hunter. The cyclist ended up being hit by more than 100 pellets.

The hunter had been on a trip with his family. Municipal sources told Europa Press that the hunter had all the permits in order to carry out the hunting activity. The hunter was also in an area that was authorised for shooting.

The local police in Alicante were alerted to the shooting by the cyclist. Medical staff rushed to the scene of the incident. Local police officers also attended the scene.

An investigation has been opened by the local police and reports have been sent to the National Police and the courts. It will now be determined whether the hunter committed a crime of recklessness.

