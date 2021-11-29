Woman’s corpse found floating near San Antonio port in Ibiza

The Ibiza Guardia Civil has opened an investigation after the appearance of the corpse of a woman floating near a dock at the Sant Antonio Yacht Club. The body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday, November 28. Sources said the initial hypothesis is that she possibly fell from a boat that was moored up in the marina, but nothing is being ruled out at this stage.

112 emergency services reported receiving a call informing them of the discovery of this body. They subsequently alerted the Civil Guard. Officers of the Sant Antonio Local Police and the Guardia Civil responded to the location at the Nautical Club. They immediately set about starting their investigations into the unexplained death, which included taking statements from various individuals.

It is believed that a party had apparently been taking place on Saturday night, through into Sunday morning, on one of the boats that was moored in the port. It is quite feasible that the woman possibly fell overboard into the water without being noticed, whilst the party was going on.

A judicial checkpoint was also set up in the port, prior to the removal of the woman’s body. Investigators believe that her fall may well have been accidental, but statements collected from the various individuals could help determine if there was any intentionality in the events, as reported by lavanguadia.com.

