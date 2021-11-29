The British are obsessed with the weather and the unusually early snow this year has gathered interest in the million dollar question, will it snow on Christmas day? Well it wasn’t that long ago, back in 2010 there was widespread snow across the whole of the UK.

According to the MetOffice website the arctic conditions aren’t set to last with the long range forecast suggesting “the weather will be unsettled and changeable with milder and wetter than average conditions for most, bringing a risk of stormy conditions.” Of course if you are a betting man then you would have to look past that forecast and at the history with white Christmas’ being between 10 and 15 years apart in recent times.

Some weather forecasters are still predicting a cold and snowy Christmas despite the MetOffice forecast, bearing in mind that in the past snow was not that uncommon in December. More recently though global warming has meant warmer and wetter Decembers of late.

So what are the odds? The main odds according to betting.com are:

London 5/1

Edinburgh 3/1

Birmingham 4/1

Liverpool, Cardiff and Bristol 8/1

These odds are likely to change as we get closer to Christmas but your guess is as good as mine whether it will snow on Christmas day.

