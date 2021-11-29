Wetherspoon axes Strongbow and John Smith’s in a major shakeup.

Wetherspoon has made a 20-year deal to change its largest supplier. John Smith’s and Strongbow drinks will be axed from the Wetherspoon menu from December 15 as the Budweiser Brewing Group takes over as Wetherspoon’s largest supplier.

Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits will disappear from the menu and be replaced by Stowford Press Apple and Stowford Press Mixed Berries. Worthington’s bitter from Molson Coors will take over from John Smith’s bitter.

The Budweiser group is thrilled to be joining Wetherspoon and Paula Lindenberg, president of Budweiser Brewing Group stated: “We are so excited to strengthen our partnership with JD Wetherspoon.

“At Budweiser Brewing Group, we have the perfect recipe for success across Wetherspoon pubs – we have a strong, leading portfolio that caters to evolving consumer trends, especially as people opt for more premium options post-Covid.”

The chairman of JD Wetherspoon Tim Martin commented: “Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I will now become our biggest supplier, with new beers Budweiser, Corona and Leffe Blonde, in addition to their existing products, Stella Artois and Bud Light – as well as a range of bottled beers.

“We are also pleased to have agreed long-term supply deals with BrewDog, Westons Cider, Carlsberg and Molson Coors.

“Wetherspoon will continue to sell a wide range of traditional ales and craft beers from regional and micro brewers at competitive prices.”

