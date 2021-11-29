Torrievieja announces disabled activities

TORREVIEJA Council has announced the activities it will hold to mark International Week of Disabled People until December 5.

The Councillor for NGOs and Volunteering, Concha Sala, the president of APANEE, Maria Jose Sanchez and the president of ALPE, Heidi Aznar, presented the activities which will take place in Torrevieja for disabled people.

Maria Jose Sanchez and Heidi Aznar thanked Torrevieja council for supporting both associations and, “their commitment to making people with different abilities visible. This is the third consecutive year that we have launched, in collaboration with the city council, activities to make visible and commemorate a date that is so important to us.”

On Thursday, December 2 there will be inclusive charamita, where for the first time the group of giants will wait for children with functional diversity in the Plaza Miguel Hernendez, to accompany them to the official starting point. This activity will take place from 6.45pm.

On International Disability Day on Friday, December 3, users of the ALPE occupational center will participate in a forum cinema day where they will enjoy the screening of “Wonder”. Throughout the morning a mural will be installed in the Plaza de la Constitucion made by children with functional diversity.

At 6pm a flag raising will take place in the Plaza de la Constitucion, with the release of balloons and pigeons. In addition, prizes will be awarded to the winners of a drawing contest at the educational centers.

On Sunday, December 5, there will be inclusive charamita again from 12pm when the group of giants will wait for children with functional diversity.

