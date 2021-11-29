Torrevieja shopping voucher scheme

Linda Hall
TORREVIEJA mayor Eduardo Dolon announced a third edition of the Bono Consumo shopping voucher scheme.

The town hall is subsidising 7,500 vouchers costing €10 and 3,750 costing €20 which are worth €20 or €40 when used in participating shops between now and December 31.

This third Bono Consumo campaign provides an opportunity for applicants who failed to obtain vouchers in the previous edition, the mayor explained.

Between December 1 and until 2pm on December 3, they can pick up their vouchers in person at the Comercio y Ocupacion de Via Publica office in the La Plasa market on the Joaquin Chapaprieta-Plaza Isabel II corner.

This is restricted to applicants who applied unsuccessfully during the second campaign, Dolon explained. A prior appointment should be made at the same Comercio y Ocupacion de Via Publica office.

The APYMECO shopkeepers’ association are providing more information at 965 07 43 10 as well as telephone technical support on 617 294 443 and the [email protected] email address.


Previously disappointed applicants can also reserve vouchers online at www.torrevieja.bonoconsumo.es  between 4pm on December 3 until 4pm on December 9. After this date, the scheme is open to all.

In all, Dolon pointed out, the three campaigns have brought a total cash injection of €3 million to local businesses.


