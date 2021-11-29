Spanish couple arrested for ‘fleeing’ Amsterdam quarantine hotel.

Dutch military police said a Spanish couple were arrested for ‘fleeing’ Amsterdam quarantine hotel. The couple apparently were quarantined along with the rest of the passengers on their flight in from South Africa after 13 passengers were found to have the new Omicron variant.

The pair, identified by AFP as a 30-year-old Spanish man and 28-year-old Portuguese woman, reportedly arrived on the KLM flight from South Africa to Amsterdam where the first cases of the variant were detected. All passengers on the aircraft were put into quarantine on government orders, however it is not known whether the couple had contracted Covid-19 or the new variant.

It is not known how the missing pair, who were arrested trying to board a flight toSpain, were discovered.

The pair have been transferred to GGD (the Regional Dutch health authority) who have confirmed that the couple were on a flight from Johannesburg that landed in Amsterdam on Friday. The flight is believed to have had 61 passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 and further 13 for the new Omicron variant. GGD are carrying out further tests on those on the flight to ascertain whether there are further cases of Covid-19 or the variant.

For now all flights to and from South Africa have been banned by The Netherlands.

The couple arrested for fleeing Amsterdam quarantine hotel have yet to be charged, however it is likely they will be with endangering public safety.

