Public notice: Theft in Benalmadena Costa

Theft in Benalmadena Costa – This is a public notice for residents in the Benalmadena area.

A Euro Weekly News reader contacted us to warn others after a theft in the area.

On a recent visit to his home in Arroyo de Miel, an 85-year-old gentleman, was walking near Apartamento Los Maites 2 in Benalmadena, when he was accosted by two women, one of whom pushed him to the ground. The women wrenched the gentleman’s watch from his wrist and then jumped into a getaway car driven by a male driver. The watch was of significant value, and it appears the attack may have been targeted.

The gentleman was walking with a stick and was accompanied by his female partner. He was taken to hospital where his wounds were dressed and stitched. He was shaken up but has now returned to his home in England.

He got in touch to warn other is the area who may be potential targets for this organised theft. If you have experienced a similar theft in Benalmadena or the immediate, please get in touch.

