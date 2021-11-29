Prince Harry forces BBC to ditch Megxit title

Prince Harry forces BBC to ditch ‘sexist’ Megxit title.

Prince Harry will undoubtedly be celebrating after forcing the BBC to ditch the term “Megxit”. The term is said to be sexist. In the second episode of the BBC documentary The Princes and the Press, the broadcaster has used the term “Sussexit” instead.

The term “Megxit” has been used to describe how Harry and Meghan left their senior roles in the firm and headed to the United States. Harry considers the term to be sexist though as it was created by an online troll.

Harry commented: “Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media.”

The BBC is set to air the second episode of The Princes and the Press on Monday, November 29. Viewers can expect to see details of the alleged lack of support for Harry and Meghan.

The second episode will also feature Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia. The episode will look at the “circumstances around the decision of the Sussexes to step down from their senior royal roles.”

Reportedly the second episode will also include footage surrounding the Martin Bashir scandal. According to Buckingham Palace: “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

A spokesperson for the BBC commented on royal journalism and said: “The program is about how royal journalism is done and features a range of journalists from broadcast and the newspaper industry.”

