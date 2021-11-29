Off-duty police officer stabbed in Paris. The officer was seriously injured in the attack.

According to the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, an off-duty police officer was stabbed in Paris on Sunday, November 28. An investigation has been launched to discover exactly what happened.

Darmanin took to Twitter and commented: “All means have been deployed to find the perpetrators of this unbearable act.”

According to BFM TV, the police officer had been at theItalie 2 shopping centre. The off-duty officer had been in the shopping centre with his partner. The attack reportedly happened after “an altercation broke out with a group of four or five individuals while he was kissing her”.

Reportedly the police officer drew his weapon during the attack. According to police sources speaking to BFM TV, the officer did not fire his weapon even though it was drawn.

At the moment it is not entirely clear whether the off-duty police officer was stabbed more than once in the stomach. The off-duty officer is said to have been seriously injured. He was rushed hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

