Not what the doctor ordered

VEGA BAJA health professionals feel “defenceless” now that security guards have been removed from primary care centres.

The regional government’s Health department terminated the service which had been in force since December 2020 in response to continual physical threats and verbal attacks from disgruntled members of public.

CCTV cameras were installed at all centres, with security guards assigned to two centres in Orihuela, one in Almoradi and another in Callosa.

Now that the guards are no longer visible, doctors and nurses fear that the hostile episodes will again increase, they said.

According to the Sindicato Medico union’s Jose Manuel Peris, the regional government removed the guards because the few reported incidents in recent months did not justify the expense.

“According to the health professionals at the centres, dozens of incidents are reported in writing every month,” Peris told the local Spanish media.

Generalitat claims that there were few incident was “scandalous,” he maintained.

“We are professionals, here to attend to patients in the best possible manner, but we aren’t the ones who should be keeping order at health centres,” he said.