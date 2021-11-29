Next 14 days crucial for determining Spain’s Christmas COVID restrictions

Experts say that the next 14 days will be crucial for determining Spain’s Christmas COVID restrictions.

The epidemiologist Salvador Peiró, from the Foundation for the Promotion of Health and Biomedical Reasearch of the Valencia Region, stated this Monday, November 29, that the evolution of the pandemic over the next 14 days will be decisive for determining whether new restrictions are necessary in Spain over the Christmas period.

The situation has steadily been getting worse. COVID cases peaked this weekend with 2,863 new cases, which is 62.49% more than last week and a new high since mid-August. There have also been four deaths, all individuals between the ages of 63 – 97. The pressure on hospitals continues to build and there are now 56.75% more hospital admissions than last Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Speaking in a press conference, Peiró ruled out the possibility of implementing another lockdown as other countries have done. However, he has not ruled out applying other less drastic measures if the number of cases continues to rise, such as limiting the number of business hours for establishments or even putting a new curfew into place.

He has warned the public not to assume that Spain’s high vaccination rate can prevent new restrictions. This can only be determined by the numbers, and the next few weeks will therefore be crucial.

However, Peiró also wished to highlight that despite the steady growth in the number of cases in the country, vaccination means that the number of hospitalisations and patients in the UCI is nowhere near as high as it was at the end of 2020.

