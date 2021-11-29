News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Linda Hall
MOSQUITOES: Residents near Torrevieja Salt Lake complained they are plagued by swarms of them Photo credit: Baloun

Buzz off RESIDENTS living near Torrevieja’s Salt Lake complained that they are enduring a plague of mosquitoes following heavy rain in October and a showery November.  The town hall has ordered an extra round of fumigation, meanwhile hoping that falling temperatures and colder weather will combine to solve the problem. 

Age Concern AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA reminded users and members of public that their Social Centre located in Avenida de los Covachos, 2B Camposol, Sector C in Mazarron (Murcia) will be closing for the Christmas period at 2pm on Friday December. It will reopen at 10am on Monday, January 10.

No takers ALBATERA town hall received no bids for a €1.3 million contract to reform and add a classroom to the Virgen del Rosario school, built in 1978. The town hall would have dealt with permits and paperwork, while the project would have been financed by the Generalitat’s Edificant scheme.

Name-calling ALICANTE’S city council will ask the Senate and regional governments to process only documents or initiatives referring to the Comunidad Valenciana and not Pais Valenciano or Paisos Catalans.  The region’s legal name was set out in the 1982 Statute of Autonomy, the Partido Popular, Ciudadanos and Vox argued. 

Cross words CALLOSA mayor, Manuel Martinez Sirvent, announced a town hall review of the procedures used in 2018 to remove the Cruz de Los Caidos memorial to the fallen in the Civil War.  He was convinced, Sirvent said, that his predecessors had not complied with the law by fast-tracking the process.


