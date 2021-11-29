Navarra facing flooding risks as snow melts



The General State Plan for Civil Protection Emergencies has been activated in Navarra, after the heavy snowfall has started to melt and is subsequently creating flooding. A similar alert, and permanent monitoring phase, along with special emergency plans, have also been implemented in the autonomous communities of Cantabria, the Basque Country, Aragon.

As indicated by the General Directorate of Civil Protection, in case of flooding of rivers, drivers should preferably circulate on main roads and highways, They recommend staying away from flooded areas and torrents, and leaving the car, in case of becoming surrounded by water.

When it comes to heavy rains, they advise lowering the driving speed, staying in elevated areas, not crossing flooded areas, and trying to be as far as possible from rivers, streams, and low areas of slopes and hills.

They also recommend extreme precautions on the road, regarding the high winds that the region is experiencing. This is especially important when exiting tunnels, overtaking, and when crossing with heavy vehicles. Doors and windows should remain secure, and it is better to stay away from objects that may fall onto public roads.

In marine areas, it is advisable to avoid any locations that may be affected by waves, both journeys on foot, or aboard any vehicle, as reported by navarra.elespanol.com.

