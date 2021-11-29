Mum mortified after husband accidentally makes her Christmas lights X-rated

A mum was left mortified after her husband accidentally made her Christmas lights X-rated.

One mum has gone viral after she shared her husband’s X-rated Christmas lights display on social media. The blunder was said to be accidental at first.

Amber Zink shared a video of her Christmas lights display on TikTok which got everyone talking. When setting up the Santa though, her husband had missed out on a zip tie. The zip tie had been meant to tie Santa’s hand up so that he appeared to be waving. Minus the zip tie, Santa appeared to be making an explicit gesture. The mum labelled the gesture “obscene.”

The mum’s TikTok video has been seen over 35 million times. Her stunning Christmas display although a little X-rated is said to cover three acres.

Alongside the video, the mum commented: “Just a tiny mistake.”

Many people saw the funny side of the X-rated display. One viewer said: “Naughty list this year, huh?”

Another TikTok user said: “In the words of Bob Ross, there are no mistakes only happy accidents.”

One person took the husband’s side and stated: “He ‘forgot’ or is he a legend, leave him alone!”

The husband took to social media and shared a follow-up video. In the second video, he joked that the Christmas light mishap had been done on purpose. He soon received comments to say that neighbours would not be happy.

One person commented: “The neighbourhood is going to be having a strong word with you.”

