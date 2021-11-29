Labour cabinet reshuffle announced

The Labour cabinet reshuffle was announced earlier today, Monday, November 29 by Sir Keir Starmer. At the same time, his deputy Angela Rayner started her speech on cleaning up sleaze in Westminster.

There have been some interesting choices made in the Labour cabinet reshuffle with Yvette Cooper and David Lammy making a return to the shadow cabinet. This tactical move by Starmer brings a wealth of experience and connections to the political front line.

Their appointments came after Mr Starmer carried out his second reshuffle in less than seven months. Last time he sidelined the deputy Angela Rayner but failed. Instead, he ended up giving her more responsibilities within the party.

Lisa Nandy

Other big moves in the Labour cabinet reshuffle include Lisa Nandy to the ‘levelling up’ brief. Keir Starmer MP said: “I’m particularly delighted that Lisa Nandy will take on the vital role of shadowing Michael Gove and leading on the levelling up agenda.

“After 11 years of Conservative mismanagement of our economy, delivering prosperity to all regions and nations in the UK will be a defining mission of the next Labour government, and there will be nobody better than Lisa to lead this work.”

Lisa Nandy MP said: “This is the battleground that will shape the future of our country. The Tories have given us a decade of empty slogans and broken promises. Keir and I will deliver a plan for Britain that matches the ambition of the British people in every community across the U.K.”

One Labour insider said: “We see this as a key battleground for the next general election and Lisa is a great communicator for the party.

The new Labour shadow cabinet after the reshuffle

Deputy Leader, Shadow First Secretary of State, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work: Angela Rayner

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Rachel Reeves

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy: Jonathan Reynolds

Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero: Ed Miliband

Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities & Local Government: Lisa Nandy

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey

Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Lucy Powell

Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Bridget Phillipson

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Jim McMahon

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs: David Lammy

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Wes Streeting

Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department: Yvette Cooper

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Nick Thomas-Symonds

Shadow Minister of State at the Cabinet Office: Jenny Chapman

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Steve Reed

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Louise Haigh

Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, Party Chair and Chair of Labour Policy Review: Anneliese Dodds

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Jonathan Ashworth

Shadow Attorney General: Emily Thornberry

Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan

Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development: Preet Gill

Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury: Pat McFadden

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Jo Stevens

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: Ian Murray

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Peter Kyle

National Campaign Coordinator: Shabana Mahmood

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Thangam Debbonaire

