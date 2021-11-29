Justice endorses the covid passport in the Community of Valencia for hotels, leisure activities and hospitals.

The controversial use of the COVID passport has been endorsed by the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community. The COVID passport has been endorsed to enter hotel and catering establishments that can house more than 50 people. It has also been endorsed for leisure establishments and recreational gambling activities that have catering services. The COVID passport has also been endorsed by the High Court for visiting hospitals.

The court considers that the use of the COVID passport is a “balanced” measure because it gives “more benefits for the general interest – containment of the pandemic – than harm to other conflicting assets or values.”

The court considers that the passport fulfils the “constitutional judgement of proportionality”. According to the court the passport “will hardly affect economic activity” and could even boost it. The court believes that the passport provides “a good fit between the two most important pieces (health and economy – in that order) of this unusual puzzle that the current pandemic represents”.

The High Court of Justice: “understands that this type of measure supposes a tenuous limitation of certain fundamental rights which, when confronted with the powerful presence of other fundamental rights – such as life or the protection of health – provides an objective and reasonable justification for its adoption”.

Seven autonomous regions in Spain now have court backing for the use of the COVID passport.

