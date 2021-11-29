French fugitive arrested on the Costa del Sol. The fugitive was arrested at Malaga airport.
National Police officers have arrested a French fugitive at Malaga airport. The 34-year-old man was arrested on November 18. The French authorities had issued a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) for the man’s arrest. The man was wanted for drug trafficking offences. The arrest warrant says that the fugitive was one of the main leaders of a criminal organisation that had been supplying drugs.
The fugitive was caught at Malaga airport as he was about to board a flight to Morocco’s Casablanca. The European arrest warrant details that the person had been involved in an organisation that supplied drugs in the central district of Paris.
According to the National Police, the fugitive could face a sentence of 10 years if convicted by a Paris court. The French fugitive was handed over to the Central Court of Instruction number 4 of the Audiencia Nacional.
