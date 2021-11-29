First case of Omicron detected in Spain

The first case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in Spain today, Monday, November 29. As reported by the Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Service Centre of the Gregorio Marañon Hospital in Madrid, the variant was found in a patient arriving on a flight originally departing from South Africa.

A 51-year-old man tested positive through an antigen test carried out at the Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas airport. He is reported to have mild symptoms and is currently in isolation being quarantined. His flight from South Africa had apparently landed on a stopover in Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport before continuing on to Madrid.

In a tweet online, the health facility has confirmed this first case of the new variant in the country. This comes just after Isabel Rodriguez, a Government spokeswoman, boasted this morning that Spain is a safe country, having no case of the variant, while the hospitals disputed that they were still examining some suspicious cases, as reported by abc.es.

