Father’s traumatising strategy for making sure the kids behave this Christmas

Thousands of people have accused a father of using a traumatising strategy to make sure his kids behave this December, causing them to hate Christmas.

Overexcited children can be a handful at this time of year, and it is not unusual for parents to tell them that if they do not behave, they will not receive any presents.

One parent has taken these mild warnings to the next level, however, exchanging them for a much stricter method which could traumatise children and make them hate Christmas: burning their presents in the fireplace in front of their eyes to teach them a lesson.

The father, named Benny, explained the unorthodox “parenting hack” to his followers on TikTok. He recommended that they wrap up some empty boxes and pretend they contain presents. Then, each time a child behaves badly, the parents should throw one of the fake presents into the fire.

Even though Benny was not really burning presents and they were just empty boxes, his controversial strategy has sparked great debate on social media and upset hundreds of users, who accuse him of traumatising his children. “If you need to do this to get your children to behave, then the problem is not the children,” said one TikTok user in response to Benny’s video.

After just a few days, the video has gained almost 21 million views and 2.2 million likes. Despite the controversy he has caused, Benny has not defended himself and has insisted that the method works well for him.

