Crocodile Dundee star David Gulpilil dies aged 68. Tributes have flooded in for the groundbreaking actor.

Indigenous Australian actor David Gulpilil has sadly died at the age of 68. In 2017 he was diagnosed with lung cancer. Gulpilil will be remembered by many for his role as Neville Bell opposite Paul Hogan’s Mick Dundee in the classic 1986 blockbuster Crocodile Dundee.

Steven Marshall the South Australian Premier announced the news of the death. He commented: “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen – David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu.”

Mr Marshall spoke of Gulpilil’s life and said: “He encountered racism and discrimination, and lived with the pressures of the divide between his traditional lifestyle and his public profile,”

“I was lucky enough to meet David Gulpilil on a number of occasions – most recently in March this year at the Premiere of his last film My Name is Gulpilil, in which he tells his own story, directed by Molly Reynolds.

“This final film, 50 years after his breakthrough on screen, saw Gulpilil credited for the first time in his career as a producer — alongside Reynolds, filmmaker Rolf de Heer and Yolŋu filmmaker Peter Djigirr.

“He was a man who loved his land and his culture, and he was a man who took it to the world.

“My thoughts are with his family, and his dear friend and carer Mary Hood.”

