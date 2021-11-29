Christmas 2022 at risk from Covid unless UK stops hoarding jabs

Christmas 2022 is at risk from Covid unless the UK stops hoarding jabs, according to Gordon Brown.

Gordon Brown has warned that not only this Christmas but next Christmas too could be at risk from Covid restrictions. He believes the UK and other well-off nations need to share vaccines and stop hoarding them.

The UK had promised to donate 100 million coronavirus jabs but so far only 11 per cent have been delivered. Brown has called on Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance to “sit Boris Johnson down and acquaint him with some basic medical facts”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Brown has hit out at Johnson for claiming that the omicron variant can be blamed on countries having a low uptake of coronavirus vaccines. Brown has instead blamed this on a shortage of jabs.

Writing for The Independent Mr Brown commented on donated jabs being delayed. He said these delays are: “leaving all of us at risk when – through no fault of their own – a number of countries have become spaces for outbreaks of new variants of the virus”.

Brown has called on Professor Whitty and Sir Patrick to ensure that Johnson is aware that he needs to change “course in the way he is treating Africa.” Brown believes that if things do not change it “will not just put Christmas 2021 at risk but may leave us facing similar problems of a half-vaccinated world next year – and even next Christmas.”

Brown commented: “Not for the first time, Johnson has shown a casual disregard for the facts. But this time his erroneous claims – and the result – a longer-term failure to speed up the delivery of unused Covid-19 vaccines to Africa, is putting lives at risk not only in Africa but round the world.

“Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, our well-respected chief medical and scientific advisers, should sit Boris Johnson down and acquaint him with some basic medical facts.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.