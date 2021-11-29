Beatlemania is back! Return of annual Beatles tribute in Seville

The 31st edition of the annual Beatles tribute in Seville takes place on Sunday, December 5, 2021, to mark the anniversary of John Lennon’s death. The Sala Malander will be the venue for the XXXI Homenaje Nacional a The Beatles.

There will be a special performance by top Beatles tribute band, Los Escarabajos, along with guest artists and a Beatlemania collectors’ market. After two years of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spain’s National Tribute to The Beatles returns in time for the Puente de la Inmaculada on the eve of Constitution Day with its historic concert presented by Enrique Sánchez, musician, writer, and founder of the host band.

The event is produced by BeatleBiz [Beatlemania & Bis Managers] and Strawberry Fields Radio Beatles, with the involvement of Beatle 6-7 Route and Los Escarabajos. Opening the show is the new line-up of the group Los Beatos, which evokes the spirit of the fab four between 1964 and 1966.

The event attracts fans of the band from far and wide and promises to be an edition to remember after a two-year wait. On December 8, it will be 41 years since John Lennon was shot at close range when returning to his Manhattan apartment after a recording session. Lennon was rushed to the emergency room of Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 11:15 pm.

Fans will be able to pay tribute in the best possible way by listening to performances of his band’s music with like-minded souls from all over Europe.

Sala Malander is located on Calle Torneo 43 in Seville.

