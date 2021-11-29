The long weekend in December is coming and, after days of snowfall in many parts of the country, many people want to know what the Bank holiday weather prediction for Spain will be.

The weather in Spain will be conditioned, in the short and medium-term, by the Azores anticyclone, which will be responsible for guiding air masses of a different nature depending on its position, according to Meteored.

Between Wednesday and Friday, temperatures will plummet again due to an inrush of polar air, with rain and snow that will be significant in the northern half of the country.

Next weekend, a frontal system will bring rain to the northern half of the country and to parts of the centre, weakening over the Mediterranean.

Bank Holiday weather

On Monday 6th, Constitution Day, the anticyclone will move closer to the peninsular territory and rainfall will move to the northern half and the Balearic Islands. On the day of the Immaculate Conception, a new front could arrive and with it a new drop in temperatures.

During the long weekend, more rain than normal is expected on the Cantabrian slope, especially in the eastern sector, and also in the Pyrenees. In the rest of the country and on the islands, rainfall will be below average.

Temperatures could remain between 1 and 3ºC below average on the coast of Galicia, and 1°C lower in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, the Cantabrian coast, the Strait of Gibraltar and the Gulf of Cadiz.

In the Canary Islands, a more stable Bank Holiday weather is forecast, with trade winds and slightly higher temperatures. There is a slight chance of rainfall may occur on the islands.

Looking further forward

The winter weather will be warmer than usual in most of the country, although there will be differences according to regions and months.

In December temperatures could be 0.5ºC higher than normal throughout the country, except in the Canary Islands and the coast of Galicia, where average values for the season are expected. This scenario does not imply that it will not be cold, but rather that anticyclonic situations will predominate. The occasional winter storm could occur due to the undulations of the jet stream.

December is expected to be drier than normal, especially in southern Galicia, western Castile and Leon, around the Strait of Gibraltar and in some areas of Extremadura.

