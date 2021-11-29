Arrested for attempted murder after trying to eviscerate victim

Arrested for attempted murder after reportedly trying to eviscerate a victim in Almeria’s Huércal-Overa.

Two people have been arrested by officers from the Guardia Civil after a brawl broke out in Huércal-Overa. The victim was stabbed and claims that the attackers caused the “evisceration of the small intestine.” The man was rushed to the hospital after the incident and had to undergo surgery.

Reportedly the brawl broke out in late October. The victim was stabbed during the brawl which led to serious injuries to the victim’s abdomen.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Almeria command confirmed on Monday, November 29, that an investigation was launched after the incident. Officers were able to identify the alleged perpetrators involved in the stabbing. Two residents from the municipality of Los Gallardos have been arrested.

The alleged perpetrators of been handed over to Almeria’s Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción 2 in Huércal-Overa. They have been charged with attempted murder.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.