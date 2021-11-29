Around 100 migrants rescued on Turkish shores this weekend

Around 100 migrants were rescued from small boats in the Aegean Sea close to Turkish shores this weekend.

Turkish authorities have announced the rescue of around 100 migrants who were trying to reach the European coastline in small boats in a series of operations carried out over the course of the weekend.

29 people were rescued on the coast of Turkey’s Çeşme district, in the province of Izmir, and another 21 were rescued near the district of Dikili.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued another 48 migrants, some of whom were children, close to an island in the district of Marmaris.

The Coast Guard has stated that one of the people in the boats was a man suspected of taking part in a human trafficking network who would have received 2,000 dollars for transporting the migrants to the Greek island of Rhodes.

Lastly, eight people were rescued in another boat near the coast of the district of Bodrum, in the province of Mugla, after the Greek Coast Guard prevented them from entering Greek territory.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), so far this year around 1,650 people have died or disappeared while trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach European soil, around 64,300 have been intercepted on the journey, and more than 92,400 have been able to reach Europe.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.