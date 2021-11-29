A pink tidal wave

MORE than 3,000 people took part in the 17th edition of Elche’s March in support of women with breast cancer.

The four-kilometre March regained its festive, family-oriented character after last year’s edition which was exclusively virtual, owing to the pandemic.

This year, however, there was nevertheless an online option for those who preferred, attracting 700 particpants.

Organised by Elche’s AMACMEC association, which supports breast cancer victims, and with collaboration from Elche city hall, the marchers who set out from Paseo de la Estacion turned the route into a tidal wave of pink t-shirts.

Participants included Elche mayor Carlos Gonzalez as well as the councillors for Sport, Social Rights, Public Safety, Tourism, Education, Senior Citizens, Mobility and Commerce.

Gonzalez, accompanied by AMACMEC president Manuela Agullo, praised the great work that the association carried out and thanked all those who had contributed to such a good cause by taking part.