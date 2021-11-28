Yellow alert for Malaga province

AEMET, theState Meteorological Agency, has activated a yellow weather alert for Malaga province. This is due to expected coastal phenomena from midnight tonight, Sunday, November 28. The main protagonist continues to be the high winds.

This alert will remain in force in the Axarquia region, and for the whole of the Costa del Sol district, including Malaga capital, until at least 9am on Monday 29. Gusts of wind reaching force 7 are expected from the west and northwest, although the situation is expected to improve in the afternoon.

During Monday 29, coastal areas could see intervals of cloudy skies, while in the interior of the province the skies will remain cloudy all day. Weak, or occasional rainfall is possible, more likely in the mountainous regions, but by dusk, this should clear up.

Andalusia, Almeria, and Granada, will have the yellow warning activated for winds and coastal phenomena. In the case of Granada city, there will be an orange alert activated until 11am on Monday. During the early hours on Monday, a west and northwest wind force 7 to 8 is expected. This will also cause waves of up to 3 metres.

From 11 o’clock on Monday morning, the orange alert will go back down to yellow, with a west and northwest wind of force 7 still expected. Again, this will cause waves of up to 2 to 3 metres on the coast, as reported by diariosur.es.

